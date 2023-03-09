Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies' Bryce Harper still uncertain about timetable for return

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is introduced before the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is introduced before the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper admitted Thursday that he's progressing as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in November, however he's not ready to put a timetable on his return to the lineup.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Will the Buccaneers draft Anthony Richardson?
Yesterday
You're friggin' nuts! | Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on how to have a successful sports bar
Yesterday

"I think today we'll probably go over that a little bit more, get a sense of where they're at, where I'm at," Harper said. "I had a great offseason. After I had surgery I felt really good. I still feel good now. I don't want to put a timeline on anything. I've never dealt with anything like an elbow. So it's definitely different waters for me."

The Phillies initially said Harper's likely return will be around the All-Star break, and the two-time National League MVP said he's comfortable with that.

Advertisement

"Things can change either way," Harper said. "I can be after, I can be before. As of now, that's the date we solidified. We're not going to rush. We're going to be smart about it. We knew at the end of the year last year that this might happen. So we're thankful for the DH -- again. I mean, I was so against it, but I'm all about it. I love doing it, too."

Harper, 30, originally sustained the injury on April 11 and ended up moving from the outfield to designated hitter for the remainder of the season as the Phillies captured their first pennant since 2009.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Harper hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 99 games last season. He batted .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games, with the Phillies losing the World Series to the Houston Astros in six games.

The seven-time All-Star has 285 homers, 817 RBIs and a .280 batting average in 1,382 games with the Washington Nationals (2012-18) and Phillies.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB