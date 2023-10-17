Phillies' Bryce Harper swings to World Series MVP favorite

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is the new World Series MVP favorite after launching another prodigious home run and lifting Philadelphia to a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series on his 31st birthday Monday.

Harper has +600 odds to win World Series MVP at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Caesars Sportsbook is an even bigger believer in Harper with +475 odds.

The closest competition as of Tuesday with Game 2 of the NLCS on the docket was Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (+700). Seager is +800 and second to Harper at Caesars.

A pair of Harper's teammates, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos, are at +1400 at FanDuel and DraftKings. Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is +1400 at Caesars and +1600 on the consensus line.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and Harper entered the postseason as World Series MVP co-favorites at +1700. Alvarez, who has nine home runs in the playoffs the past two years, is now +1600 at most books with Houston trailing Texas 2-0 in the ALCS.

Harper has nine hits (and eight walks) in 22 postseason at-bats with four home runs in the current playoffs and combining the past two postseasons, has 10 total home runs.

Seager is 8 for 23 in the playoffs with 11 walks, seven runs scored and three RBIs with a 1.168 OPS.

—Field Level Media