Phillies claw back from five down to best Pirates

Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run home run, while Bryce Harper homered and doubled twice to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Wednesday.

Edmundo Sosa also homered and doubled for the Phillies (89-69), who won their seventh in a row.

The Phillies rallied from a five-run deficit the night after clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez lasted only 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and six runs with four strikeouts and two walks.

Orion Kerkering (1-0) earned the win in relief, and Gregory Soto picked up his third save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning and striking out the side.

Connor Joe went 4-for-5 with an RBI, and Ke'Bryan Hayes added two hits and an RBI for the Pirates (74-84). Henry Davis singled and knocked in two runs, and Jared Triolo had two hits.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo tossed five innings and gave up seven hits and six runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Jose Hernandez (1-3) took the loss.

The Pirates went ahead 3-0 in the first after Hayes and Joe each hit RBI singles. Davis also grounded into a double play, which scored the third run.

Davis lined a two-run single in the third, giving the Pirates a 5-0 advantage.

The Phillies managed two hits through the first three innings; doubles by Harper and Sosa.

Philadelphia cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fourth when Rodolfo Castro hit an RBI groundout, and Stubbs crushed a three-run homer to right. It was Stubbs' first home run since Aug. 16, 2022.

Jack Suwinski hit an RBI triple in the fifth for a 6-4 Pittsburgh lead.

Sosa ripped a solo homer to left, and Cristian Pache added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth as the Phillies equalized at 6.

The Phillies regained a 7-6 lead in the seventh when Harper launched a solo homer, his 21st, to center.

—Field Level Media