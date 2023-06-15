Bryce Harper delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the fourth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 for their third straight victory on Thursday in Phoenix

Aaron Nola (6-5) struck out nine batters and allowed four runs over 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez followed before Craig Kimbrel retired the D-backs in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Bryson Stott homered and drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which bounced back from a 9-8 loss in the series opener for a 3-1 series win. The Phillies have won 10 of their last 12 games to move one game over .500

Philadelphia jumped to an early two-run lead in the second inning off Ryne Nelson (3-4).

After Stott's leadoff homer, the Phillies loaded the bases with two outs and pushed a run across on Trea Turner's infield single

Stott's 418-foot homer was his second of the series and seventh this season.

The Phillies pushed their lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning when Stott delivered a one-out single and scored on Alec Bohm's double

Nola retired his first six batters before allowing four runs in the bottom half of the third. Jake McCarthy began the rally with a leadoff double and Gabriel Moreno followed with a run-scoring single.

With one out and two runners on, Ketel Marte put the D-backs ahead 4-3 with a three-run homer to center. It was his 10th blast of the season.

The Phillies reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run and moved to third on Turner's single before scoring on Harper's one-out single. Nelson avoided further damage when Stott struck out and Bohm flied out to deep center field

Nelson allowed five runs on 10 hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Nola settled in after the third inning and was lifted after giving up six hits with one walk while throwing 104 pitches.

The Diamondbacks had won 13 of the previous 17 meetings in Phoenix before the Phillies ripped off the three striaght victories

--Field Level Media