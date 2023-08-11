Phillies explode for 13 runs in routing Twins

Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in three runs, J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, single and had two RBIs as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Minnesota Twins 13-2 on Friday

Johan Rojas hit a two-run homer and knocked in three runs, Trea Turner added three hits and two RBIs and Nick Castellanos ripped three hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have won three straight

Kyle Schwarber had two hits, two runs, two walks and an RBI before fouling a ball off his foot with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The designated hitter was replaced in the middle of an at-bat by Rodolfo Castro

Bryce Harper sat out with back spasms and is considered day-to-day

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) gave up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts and three walks in six innings

Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler each hit a solo home run for the Twins

Polanco and Michael A. Taylor had two hits each for Minnesota, which has dropped four in a row

Twins starter Dallas Keuchel (0-1) lasted only 1 2/3 innings and gave up six hits and six runs with two walks and no strikeouts

Jordan Luplow came in from the outfield to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning for the Twins and allowed a two-run homer to Rojas. It was Rojas' first career homer

The Twins went ahead 2-0 in the second when Polanco and Kepler launched back-to-back solo homers

In the bottom of the second, Stott hit an RBI double to right-center and Realmuto followed with an RBI single to equalize at 2. Rojas added an RBI groundout, Schwarber ripped an RBI single and Alec Bohm lofted a sacrifice fly to center for a 5-2 lead. Turner also contributed an RBI single to cap the six-run inning

Turner hit an RBI double, Castellanos added an RBI single and Stott had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 9-2 advantage

Stott and Realmuto hit back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 11-2 lead

