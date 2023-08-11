MLB

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber exits game after fouling ball off foot

By
Field Level Media
Aug 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies won 8-4.
Image: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber fouled a ball off his foot with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday

Schwarber was forced to leave the game in the middle of his at-bat and was replaced by Rodolfo Castro

Schwarber had two hits, two walks, two runs and an RBI before exiting. The Phillies led 11-2

The designated hitter/outfielder leads the Phillies with 30 home runs this season

