Phillies' Kyle Schwarber exits game after fouling ball off foot

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber fouled a ball off his foot with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday
Schwarber was forced to leave the game in the middle of his at-bat and was replaced by Rodolfo Castro
Schwarber had two hits, two walks, two runs and an RBI before exiting. The Phillies led 11-2
The designated hitter/outfielder leads the Phillies with 30 home runs this season
