Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber out after fouling ball off foot vs. Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber fouled a ball off his foot in the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays

After manager Rob Thomson and a trainer looked at Schwarber, he stayed in the game and flied out to right.

Schwarber then went back to the clubhouse and was soon lifted from the game.

Dalton Guthrie took over left field to open the seventh.

Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight home runs this season while batting just .185 following an 0-for-2 night Tuesday

--Field Level Media