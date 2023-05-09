Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber out after fouling ball off foot vs. Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber fouled a ball off his foot in the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays
Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Share
After manager Rob Thomson and a trainer looked at Schwarber, he stayed in the game and flied out to right.
Advertisement
Schwarber then went back to the clubhouse and was soon lifted from the game.
Dalton Guthrie took over left field to open the seventh.
Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight home runs this season while batting just .185 following an 0-for-2 night Tuesday
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler
Advertisement
--Field Level Media