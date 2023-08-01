Phillies land All-Star RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers prior to Tuesday's trade deadline

Detroit received minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee in the deal

Lorenzen, 31, was 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts this season. He has pitched 105 2/3 innings, the second most of a nine-year career in which he has mainly been a reliever

Overall, Lorenzen is 36-36 with a 4.02 ERA in 331 career appearances (62 starts) with the Cincinnati Reds (2015-21), Los Angeles Angels (2022) and Tigers

Lee, 20, was ranked as the Phillies' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He is batting .279 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 67 games this season -- 64 games at High-A Jersey Shore and three in Rookie ball

Lee, a native of Taiwan, was signed by the Phillies as an international free agent on June 15, 2021

The Phillies also designated infielder Josh Harrison for assignment to open a roster spot for Lorenzen. Harrison was hitting just .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games this season

Harrison, 36, played his first eight seasons (2011-18) with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a two-time All-Star. He has since played for five other teams and has a .270 career average with 73 homers and 388 RBIs in 1,208 games

