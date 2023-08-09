Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter vs. Nationals

Michael Lorenzen of the Philadelphia Phillies tossed a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday night

Lorenzen threw a career-high 124 pitches and recorded 15 fly ball outs while throwing the first no-hitter of his career. He struck out five and walked four

In the ninth inning, Lane Thomas grounded out to third before Lorenzen struck out Joey Meneses for the second out. Lorenzen finished in style by getting Dominic Smith to fly to center on the seventh pitch of the at-bat for the final out

It is also the first shutout and complete game for the 31-year-old Lorenzen

It is Philadelphia's first no-hitter since Cole Hamels fired one against the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2015, at Wrigley Field. It is the Phillies' 14th overall no-hitter

The gem came in Lorenzen's 64th career start over nine big league seasons. He has primarily served as a reliever

Lorenzen made the American League All-Star team earlier this season as a reliever for the Detroit Tigers. He was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline

Lorenzen is 2-0 in two starts with the Phillies and 7-7 overall this season

