Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies place LHP Jose Alvarado (elbow) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his pitching elbow

Watch
Who's the greater GOAT? Gretzky or Secretariat | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Shohei Ohtani the frontrunner for MLB MVP in 2023? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The 27-year-old reliever has converted five of seven save chances this season, compiling a 1.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts and zero walks through 14 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

The Phillies reinstated right-hander Andrew Bellatti from the injured list in a corresponding move. He threw two scoreless innings in two rehab appearances at Class A Clearwater while recovering from right triceps tendinitis

Bellatti, 31, was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Phillies prior to his injury

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media