Phillies place LHP Jose Alvarado (elbow) on 15-day IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his pitching elbow

The 27-year-old reliever has converted five of seven save chances this season, compiling a 1.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts and zero walks through 14 1/3 innings.

The Phillies reinstated right-hander Andrew Bellatti from the injured list in a corresponding move. He threw two scoreless innings in two rehab appearances at Class A Clearwater while recovering from right triceps tendinitis

Bellatti, 31, was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Phillies prior to his injury

--Field Level Media