MLB

Phillies place reliever Jose Alvarado (elbow) on injured list

By
Field Level Media
Jun 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed reliever Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation

Alvarado, 28, has posted a 1.38 ERA with six saves, 39 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 appearances (26 innings).

Philadelphia is 20-6 this season in the games in which Alvarado has pitched. He was on the IL with the same injury from May 8 to June 8.

The Phillies recalled right-hander Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the spot on the 26-man roster

Bellatti, 31, is 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in 15 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen this season. He is 1-0 with three saves and a 1.20 ERA in 15 games at Lehigh Valley.

--Field Level Media