Phillies provide 'positive update' on health of Charlie Manuel

The Philadelphia Phillies provided some good news in regard to the health of former manager Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke on Saturday.

"This morning, the Phillies received a positive update from Charlie Manuel's wife, Missy. Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged," the Phillies said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery."

The club said Saturday that Manuel, 79, was undergoing a medical procedure in Florida when he had the stroke. Physicians were able to remove a blood clot.

Manuel finished his managerial career with a 1,000-826 mark, earning 780 of those wins in nine seasons managing the Phillies from 2005-13. He guided the club to the 2008 World Series title with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays and the National League pennant in 2009 before falling to the New York Yankees in the World Series in six games.

He also went 220-190 as skipper of Cleveland from 2000-02.

Manuel also played six major league seasons and batted .198 with four homers and 43 RBIs in 242 games for the Minnesota Twins (1969-72) and Los Angeles Dodgers (1974-75).

—Field Level Media