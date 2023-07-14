Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies put Cristian Pache on IL, call up OF Johan Rojas

By
Field Level Media
Jul 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Cristian Pache (19) watches his two-run home run clear the wall in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow irritation

The Phillies put infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison (wrist) on the IL earlier this week. The team replaced Harrison and Pache on the active roster Friday by calling up infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and outfielder Johan Rojas from Double-A Reading

Pache's designation is retroactive to Tuesday. The 24-year-old is batting .327 with two homers and eight RBIs in 32 games in his first season with Philadelphia.

Ellis, 27, batted .222 with two homers and three RBIs in eight games with the Phillies last month

Rojas, 22, is batting .306 with nine homers, 45 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 76 games this season at Reading. He leads the Eastern League in hits (98), runs (56) and triples (five).

Rojas is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the Philadelphia system by MLB.com.

The Phillies open a four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Friday

--Field Level Media