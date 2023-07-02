Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies recall Darick Hall, demote Kody Clemens

Mar 17, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall (24) signs autographs before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark.
Image: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled infielder Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and inserted him into the lineup against the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday

Hall is batting eighth in the rubber match of the three-game series between the National League East rivals.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to the IronPigs

Hall, 27, made Philadelphia's Opening Day roster before sustaining a sprained right thumb early in the season. He underwent augmentation surgery on April 12.

Hall batted .222 (4-for-18) with one RBI in six games this season after hitting .250 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in 41 games in 2022.

Clemens, 27, is batting .230 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 47 games this season. After posting a .268 average through the first two months of the season, Clemens hit .194 (13-for-67) in June.

He is the son of former major-league pitcher Roger Clemens.

--Field Level Media