The Philadelphia Phillies recalled left-hander Cristopher Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Saturday's game against the host Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia also placed right-hander Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Friday.

Sanchez, 26, is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Phillies. He allowed three earned runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies on April 22

Dominguez, 28, is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season.

Also on Saturday, the Phillies recalled right-hander Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley and optioned righty Luis Ortiz to the Triple-A club

Marte, 28, owns a 7.71 ERA without a decision in 15 relief appearances for Philadelphia this season.

Ortiz, 27, has a 3.46 ERA without a win or loss in nine games this season for the Phillies. He recorded his first career save on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks

