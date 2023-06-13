The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and optioned fellow right-hander Yunior Marte to the Triple-A club

Ortiz, 27, was 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight relief appearances covering 10 innings for the Phillies from April 16 to May 6. He struck out 10 and walked three

Marte, 28, had no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Philadelphia this season. He pitched 14 innings, with 13 strikeouts and eight walks.

--Field Level Media