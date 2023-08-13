MLB

Phillies recall RHP Luis Ortiz, demote RHP Yunior Marte

Aug 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Luis Ortiz (56) pitches in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies won 8-4.
Image: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley on Sunday and optioned fellow right-hander Yunior Marte to the Triple-A club

Ortiz, 27, has notched a 3.94 ERA with one save but without a decision in 11 games this season with the Phillies. He also posted a 3-0 record with three saves and a 4.06 ERA in 24 games (one start) in 2023 with the IronPigs

Marte, 28, is 1-1 with two saves and a 5.14 ERA in 36 relief appearances this season with Philadelphia. He was acquired by the Phillies from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller on Jan. 8

