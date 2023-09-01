Phillies reinstate LHP Ranger Suarez, OF Cristian Pache

The Philadelphia Phillies activated left-hander Ranger Suarez and outfielder Cristian Pache on Friday and added them to their expanded 28-man roster.

Suarez had been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 16) because of a right hamstring strain, while Pache was activated from the 10-day IL after completing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Pache had been dealing with right elbow irritation.

Suarez, 28, is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts this season. He is 27-21 with a 3.29 ERA in 129 career appearances (61 starts) with the Phillies.

Pache, 24, is hitting .327 with two homers and eight RBIs in 32 games in his first season with Philadelphia.

—Field Level Media