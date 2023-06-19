The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated first baseman Darick Hall from the injured list on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Hall, who was the first heir apparent to Rhys Hoskins at first after his season-ending knee injury, tore a ligament in his right thumb after six games. Kody Clemens is now the team's primary first baseman.

To make room for Hall on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment

Hall, 27, who underwent surgery to repair his thumb, had started five games at first base before the injury. He is hitting .222 with four hits and one RBI.

Guthrie, 27, batted .167 with four runs scored in 23 games this season.

