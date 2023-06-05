In a season filled with maddening losses, the Philadelphia Phillies received an unexpected spark on Sunday

And that spark came from Drew Ellis.

The Phillies recently called up Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley because Alec Bohm was placed on the injured list with a strained hamstring

Ellis went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs in the Phillies' 11-3 victory over the Washington Nationals

The Phillies, who won two straight over the Nationals, will now return home and look for their third win in a row when they host the Detroit Tigers on Monday

"I just try to go out there and have quality at-bats and do what I can to help the team win," Ellis said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Try to find a barrel and hits are bonuses."

Ellis looked like a seasoned veteran for a team that desperately needed someone to step up.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity the Phillies gave me," Ellis said. "I'm looking to go out there every day and contribute the best way I can.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson liked what he saw from Ellis, too.

"Everybody in the minor league side recommended him," Thomson said. "They said he's got a great approach and he does."

Kyle Schwarber also broke out of a season-long funk with two home runs and six RBIs. It was the most RBIs in a game for Schwarber since July 28, 2019.

Nick Castellanos added three hits.

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA) on Monday

Nola has been effective in his career against the Tigers, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in three starts

The Tigers gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and fell 6-2 against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Jake Burger hit a walk-off grand slam

The Tigers, who received a two-run homer from Spencer Torkelson in that loss, will arrive in Philadelphia after being swept by the White Sox in a three-game series

"The baseball leaves the ballpark which makes it sting even more," Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's frustrating."

The Tigers totaled just three runs in the series

"It's the big leagues. We have to find a way to scratch and claw a couple more (runs) across," Hinch said.

Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28) is scheduled to start for the Tigers on Monday

Wentz allowed seven hits and one run with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers in his last start. Wentz secured some huge outs early on against the powerful Rangers lineup.

"That was a huge turning point in the game," Hinch said of Wentz's early success. "He got the out, and he should be very happy about how he pitched against a really good team."

Wentz has never faced the Phillies in his brief career

The Tigers' bullpen will be stronger, as Detroit recalled right-hander Garrett Hill from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday

In 15 appearances (four starts) for the Mud Hens, Hill produced a 4.78 ERA over a span of 26 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media