Phillies RHP Andrew Painter needs Tommy John surgery

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter needs Tommy John surgery, the team said Wednesday

The 20-year-old right-hander will have a consultation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday in Los Angeles.

Painter has been in an injury management program since March 2, when an MRI revealed a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

"While he was able to return to throwing bullpens and follow-up imaging has shown interval healing in his elbow, over the last few weeks, he continues to be symptomatic upon examination," the team said in a news release.

"Considering the timing of the season and that Painter is still experiencing symptoms, the Phillies medical staff has recommended he undergo a right elbow UCL reconstruction with ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Painter was in competition this spring to become Philadelphia's No. 5 starter. He allowed one run on three hits in two innings in his only Grapefruit League start on March 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by the Phillies in 2021, Painter was 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA across three levels in the minors in 2022. He struck out 155 batters and walked 25 in 103 2/3 innings and finished the season at Double-A Reading

