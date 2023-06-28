Phillies RHP Noah Song begins rehab assignment at Class-A

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitching prospect Noah Song began a rehabilitation assignment at Class-A Clearwater with a perfect inning on Wednesday night

Song, who is recovering from a lower back tightness sustained in early March and has not appeared in a major league game, threw 12 pitches and retired the Bradenton Marauders in order, striking out one.

Song, 26, was claimed by the Phillies from the Boston Red Sox in December's Rule 5 draft. Philadelphia has 30 days to place Song on the major league club's 26-man roster now that his rehab assignment has started

A Rule 5 draft pick normally must be on the active roster for the entire season or be placed on outright waivers. However, Song has been on the injured list since March, so he is required to be on the active roster for 90 days before losing his Rule 5 status.

He had last pitched professionally for Boston in 2019 in the low Class-A New York-Penn League. Song, selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, started seven games and had a 1.06 ERA, allowing 10 hits and five walks while striking out 19 in 17 innings.

Following that season, Song began his commitment to the Navy, where he served as a naval flight officer until his status was altered from active duty to selected reserves earlier this year.

While pitching for the Naval Academy, Song went 32-13 with a 2.37 ERA and nine shutouts in 58 appearances (54 starts). He struck out 428 over 334 1/3 innings. Song was a finalist for the 2019 Golden Spikes Award, which goes to college baseball's top player.

--Field Level Media