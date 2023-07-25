Phillies RHP Seranthony Domínguez back from IL

Right-handed setup man Seranthony Dominguez was reinstated from 15-day injured list by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday

Dominguez, 28, was placed on the IL with a left oblique strain June 16.

He completed rehab assignments over the weekend against the Toledo Mud Hens with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, throwing one scoreless inning Friday -- he allowed one hit, walked and struck out two -- and another Sunday, striking out the side in order.

Prior to his injury, Dominguez posted a 1-2 record with three saves and a 4.33 ERA in 32 appearances out of the Phillies' bullpen this season. He struck out 28 and walked 11 in 27 innings

Dominguez is expected to be available for Tuesday night's home game against the Baltimore Orioles, the second of a three-game series in which the Orioles won the opener, 3-2, on Monday night.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

In 19 appearances over two stints this season with the Phillies, Bellatti, 31, went 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 10 walks. Thirteen of his 19 appearances were scoreless

--Field Level Media