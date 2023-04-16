Phillies score 9 in first, bash 23 hits to rout Reds

Trea Turner went 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run first inning to highlight a 14-3 rout of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday

Each Philadelphia batter in the starting lineup recorded a hit, an RBI and a run in the romp. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who banged out a season-high 23 hits

Brandon Marsh posted four hits and Jake Cave drove in four runs for Philadelphia, which earned a series split and won the season series over Cincinnati, 4-3.

Spencer Steer, Luke Maile and Nick Senzel each had two hits for the Reds, who endured their worst defeat of 2023

One day after being shutout 13-0, the Phillies wasted no time avenging their worst loss of the season

Bryson Stott, who finished with three hits, belted the second pitch from starter and loser Luis Cessa (0-2) into the first row of right field seats. Stott's first homer of the season extended his hitting streak to 16 games to begin the season, matching Willie ‘Puddin' Head' Jones in 1950, for the longest in franchise history.

Stott's homer was the first of eight Philadelphia hits in the opening inning.

Beginning with a single from Turner, the next four batters reached against Cessa. After a popout, Alec Bohm singled for a 3-0 lead. Cave followed with a three-run double and a 6-0 lead. Josh Harrison, Turner and Kyle Schwarber each followed with RBI hits to make it 9-0.

Cessa needed 39 pitches to get through the first. Cessa was charged with 11 runs on 14 hits -- both career highs -- with no strikeouts and three walks over three-plus innings. Cessa was pulled after hitting Harrison, the third batter in the fourth inning.

The early offensive explosion was more than enough for Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-2), who earned his first win in his fourth start of the season. Nola allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three

Cincinnati's TJ Friedl had his 12-game on-base streak come to an end, going hitless in four at-bats.

With position player Jason Vosler pitching the ninth for Cincinnati, third baseman Steer injured himself diving for a ground ball and left the game holding his side.

--Field Level Media