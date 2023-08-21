MLB

Phillies sock 4 homers, cruise to win over Giants

Aug 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) celebrates his home run with second baseman Bryson Stott (5) during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Edmundo Sosa homered, singled and drove in two runs and Alec Bohm had three hits including a solo homer as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 10-4 on Monday.

Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber added a two-run home run and Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park-homer and an RBI single.

Johan Rojas contributed a two-run triple, Bryson Stott had an RBI double and Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto each had two of the Phillies' 16 hits.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (11-8) tossed seven innings and allowed seven hits and two runs with five strikeouts and one walk.

Joc Pederson led the Giants with a home run and single and LaMonte Wade Jr. added a homer. Wilmer Flores and Blake Sabol had two hits apiece.

Scott Alexander started for the Giants in a bullpen game and recorded only two outs while giving up a run on three hits. He was replaced by Sean Manaea (4-4), who yielded three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

San Francisco's defense struggled, committing three errors.

The Giants went ahead 1-0 in the first when Pederson laced a solo home run to right. It was the 28th homer allowed by Nola this season, the most in his career.

Harper tied the game at 1 with an RBI single to left-center in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Stott walked after a 13-pitch at bat and Sosa followed with a two-run homer to center for a 3-1 advantage.

Wade responded with a solo shot to center in the third to close the Giants within 3-2.

The Phillies took a 4-2 lead in the third when Bohm blasted a solo homer to left-center.

Harper circled the bases with two outs in the fifth for a 5-2 advantage. The ball caromed off the center field wall and allowed Harper to log his second career inside-the-park homer. Stott added an RBI double in the inning for a 6-2 lead.

In the seventh, Rojas hit a two-run triple to left. Initially, it looked as if Sabol was in position to make the catch, but the ball sailed over his head. Schwarber then crushed a two-run homer for a 10-2 lead.

The Giants scored twice in the ninth off Dylan Covey before Jeff Hoffman got the last three outs.

—Field Level Media