Phillies sock three HRs to take three of four from Nationals

Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run home run to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Thursday
Realmuto had two hits and two walks. The Phillies drew nine walks overall as they took three of four in the series
Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed five innings and allowed five hits and one run along with six strikeouts and one walk
Matt Strahm (8-3) earned the win in relief
Ildemaro Vargas hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses, Keibert Ruiz and CJ Abrams added two hits apiece
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed one hit and one unearned run with seven walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings. Andres Machado (3-1) took the loss
Phillies star Bryce Harper was lifted from the game in the fifth because of back spasms. Alec Bohm moved from third base to first and Rodolfo Castro entered at third
The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the sixth when Vargas ripped an RBI double
Turner hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth to hand the Phillies a 2-1 advantage
In the seventh, Castellanos lofted a two-run home run to left, his 20th of the season, for a 4-1 lead. Castellanos now has an 11-game hitting streak
After Bryson Stott was hit by a pitch, Realmuto added a two-run homer for a 6-1 advantage
Vargas hit an RBI double off Yunior Marte down the first base line in the eighth inning to close within 6-2. Marte rallied to strike out the next two batters and get out of the jam. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth
In the third, Abrams singled with one out and stole second. Nola then struck out Lane Thomas and induced a flyout to left from Meneses
The Phillies then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third. Castellanos grounded to third and Kyle Schwarber was forced out at home. Stott grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat
The Nationals placed runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth but Blake Rutherford struck out swinging
--Field Level Medi