Phillies sock three HRs to take three of four from Nationals

Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run home run to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Thursday

Realmuto had two hits and two walks. The Phillies drew nine walks overall as they took three of four in the series

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed five innings and allowed five hits and one run along with six strikeouts and one walk

Matt Strahm (8-3) earned the win in relief

Ildemaro Vargas hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses, Keibert Ruiz and CJ Abrams added two hits apiece

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed one hit and one unearned run with seven walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings. Andres Machado (3-1) took the loss

Phillies star Bryce Harper was lifted from the game in the fifth because of back spasms. Alec Bohm moved from third base to first and Rodolfo Castro entered at third

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the sixth when Vargas ripped an RBI double

Turner hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth to hand the Phillies a 2-1 advantage

In the seventh, Castellanos lofted a two-run home run to left, his 20th of the season, for a 4-1 lead. Castellanos now has an 11-game hitting streak

After Bryson Stott was hit by a pitch, Realmuto added a two-run homer for a 6-1 advantage

Vargas hit an RBI double off Yunior Marte down the first base line in the eighth inning to close within 6-2. Marte rallied to strike out the next two batters and get out of the jam. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth

In the third, Abrams singled with one out and stole second. Nola then struck out Lane Thomas and induced a flyout to left from Meneses

The Phillies then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third. Castellanos grounded to third and Kyle Schwarber was forced out at home. Stott grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat

The Nationals placed runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth but Blake Rutherford struck out swinging

