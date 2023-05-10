Phillies squeak by Blue Jays in 10 innings thanks to error

Bo Bichette committed a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th inning, allowing Edmundo Sosa to score the winning run for the host Philadelphia Phillies in a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night

Bryce Harper hit a sharp grounder to pitcher Tim Mayza, who threw to Bichette, who was covering second base. But Bichette's throw to first was wide of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., giving the Phillies their third straight win

Advertisement

J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double while Harper and Nick Castellanos each had two hits for Philadelphia.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed three hits and one run with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Craig Kimbrel (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless 10th.

Brandon Belt hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who lost both games of the interleague series

Advertisement

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman tossed six shutout innings and gave up three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks

Mayza (1-1) took the loss.

Brandon Marsh walked to open the bottom of the eighth and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sosa. Bryson Stott flied out to center, but Marsh was able to tag up and move to third. However, Trea Turner struck out to end the threat.

Advertisement

Realmuto hit an RBI double in the ninth to tie the game at 1. Sosa eventually grounded out to third with the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings.

Guerrero doubled down the left field line to open the fourth inning for the Blue Jays' first hit. But Wheeler retired the side in order from there and stranded Guerrero at second base

Advertisement

Belt crushed a solo home run to right-center field in the fifth for a 1-0 Toronto lead.

Wheeler escaped trouble in the sixth when Matt Chapman ripped a shot to right, but Castellanos made a stellar catch in front of the wall. Bichette was at second with two outs and would have scored easily had the ball gotten down.

Advertisement

Turner doubled two outs into the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

--Field Level Media