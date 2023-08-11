MLB

Phillies standout Bryce Harper (back) out of lineup vs. Twins

By
Field Level Media
Aug 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) looks on during a break in action in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's home game against the Minnesota Twins due to back spasms

Harper left Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning due to the back issues

He said prior to Friday's game that he didn't think he would be available to be a pinch-hitter

"I felt better today," Harper said. "We'll see how I feel tomorrow.

Alec Bohm was slated to play first base on Friday in place of Harper

Harper, 30, has played just 12 games at first base -- his only action in the field this season -- after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason to repair his throwing elbow. He has primarily been Philadelphia's designated hitter

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is batting .293 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 83 games this season

