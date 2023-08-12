MLB

Phillies star Bryce Harper (back) returns to lineup

By
Field Level Media
Aug 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two RBI home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's home game against the Minnesota Twins after sitting out one game due to back spasms

Harper left Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning due to the back issues before missing Friday's game

Harper, 30, is batting third and serving as the designated hitter on Saturday

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is batting .293 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 83 games this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason to repair his throwing elbow

