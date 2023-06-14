Bryson Stott went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs and Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a tape-measure blast to help the Philadelphia Phillies roll to a 15-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix

Nick Castellanos doubled twice and drove in three runs and Alex Bohm and Bryce Harper knocked in two runs apiece as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Phillies racked up 20 hits, including eight for extra bases

Zack Wheeler (5-4) gave up one run and four hits over six innings for Philadelphia. Wheeler struck out seven and walked one.

Corbin Carroll homered and Christian Walker went 4-for-4 for the Diamondbacks, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. It was just Arizona's third loss in its last 15 games

The Diamondbacks entered the contest with the best record in the National League but didn't play like it Tuesday. Emmanuel Rivera's throwing error led to two unearned runs in the first inning and Carroll gave away a run in the third with a mental mistake

Carroll lost track of the outs as he caught a fly ball to left field by Kody Clemens for the second out. Carroll turned around to retrieve his hat off the ground and J.T. Realmuto noticed the lapse in judgement and ran home from third to make it 6-0.

Stott homered in the fifth -- his sixth blast of the season -- to make it 7-0. The Diamondbacks finally got on the board on Walker's RBI double with two outs in the sixth

Stott added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-1. In the eighth, Castellanos' two-run double and Realmuto's RBI double boosted the lead to 11-2.

Carroll hit his 14th homer of the season in the eighth for the Diamondbacks

Arizona's Zach Davies (1-2) allowed six runs (four earned) and six hits in three innings.

Philadelphia struck for four runs in the first, starting with Schwarber leading off the game with a 450-foot blast to right, his 18th homer of the season. Castellanos had an RBI double later in the inning.

--Field Level Media