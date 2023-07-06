Phillies win in 11 innings, Rays lose fifth straight

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner delivered RBI singles in the 11th inning on Thursday, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 victory and three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla

Matt Strahm (5-3) tossed two scoreless innings, ending the game by getting Wander Franco to bounce into a double play.

The Phillies have won 12 straight road games, while the Rays extended their season-long losing streak to five games

The Phillies were able to break through in the 11th inning off Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher on the night. Edmundo Sosa was the placed runner, and with one out, Garrett Stubbs was hit by a pitch

Schwarber dribbled a run-scoring single to right, and Turner lined an RBI hit.

Strahm struck out three in two innings. In the 11th, the lefty walked Yandy Diaz, putting runners on first-and-second, but two pitches later, Franco bounced sharply into the double play.

In the eighth inning, the Rays had an opportunity to pull ahead off Jose Alvarado, who worked out of a first-and-third jam by getting Franco to line out to right field

.

Pitching dominated throughout.

Cristopher Sanchez turned in a quality start for the Phillies. In six innings, the left-hander scattered four hits and gave up one run with no walks and two strikeouts

With All-Star Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list with mid-back tightness, the Rays have been patching up their rotation. Thursday was a bullpen game, with Shawn Armstrong making the start, tossing three shutout innings with five strikeouts

In relief of Armstrong, the Rays used Robert Stephenson and Jake Diekman each tossed for one inning, and Kevin Kelly logged two innings with four strikeouts. Jason Adam tossed a scoreless eighth inning, Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth and Colin Poche pitched the 10th

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when Phillies first baseman Darick Hall connected on his first home run of the season, a drive to right field off Diekman, a lefty

Sanchez kept Tampa Bay off the board until the fifth inning, before the Rays tied it at one on Isaac Paredes' home run, his 15th of the season

