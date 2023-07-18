Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
MLB

Pinch-hit, walk-off single propels Angels past Yankees

By
Field Level Media
Jul 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic (38) is mobbed after a pinch hit RBI single in the 10th inning to defeat the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Stefanic delivered a pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the 10th to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 walk-off win against the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif

Nick Ramirez (0-2) got the first two outs of the 10th with automatic runner Chad Wallach on second, but Stefanic came off the bench and lined an 0-1 changeup into left to score the winning run.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits, including a game-tying, two-run homer in the seventh, and Matt Thaiss also homered for the Angels, who had lost seven of their last eight

Angels right-hander Griffin Canning produced career highs of 12 strikeouts and 120 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. He was tagged for two runs on six hits and three walks, exiting with the bases loaded in the sixth and the game still scoreless

Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking three

Gleyber Torres had two hits and an RBI and Oswaldo Cabrera had two RBIs for the Yankees, who have lost three of four coming out of the All-Star break

The Yankees were leading 3-1 when Michael King gave up Ohtani's two-out, two-run homer in the seventh. It was Ohtani's major-league-leading 35th home run of the season

Aaron Loup (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Angels

Anthony Rizzo grounded to first to move Torres, the automatic runner, to third, but Loup struck out Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe to end the inning.

Canning struck out Torres and Rizzo to begin the sixth, but then surrendered back-to-back singles.

Canning walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa to load the bases and was replaced by Jimmy Herget, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day.

Cabrera hit a ground-rule double to left-center field on an 0-2 changeup to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead

Thaiss hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom half of the inning pull the Angels within 2-1

The Yankees got the run back on a sacrifice fly by Torres in the seventh

--Field Level Media