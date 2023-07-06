Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) activated from IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke&#39;Bryan Hayes (13) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the second inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured prior to Thursday night's game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers

Hayes had been sidelined with a lower back injury. He last played on June 24.

Pittsburgh optioned right-hander Roansy Contreras to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Hayes was batting first and playing third base in Thursday's lineup.

Hayes, 26, is batting .254 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 74 games this season.

Contreras, 23, is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA in 19 appearances (11 starts) for the Pirates in 2023

--Field Level Media