MLB

Pirates acquire RHP Andre Jackson from Dodgers

By
Field Level Media
Apr 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andre Jackson (44) throws to the plate in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodges on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations

The Pirates optioned Jackson, 27, to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing room on the 40-man roster by designating infielder Mark Mathias for assignment

Jackson went 0-0 with a 6.62 ERA and two saves in seven relief appearances for the Dodgers this season before being designated for assignment Tuesday

Jackson is 0-1 for his career with a 4.15 ERA in 14 games since making his MLB debut with Los Angeles in 2021.

Mathias, 28, batted .231 with four RBIs and three stolen bases in 22 games this season with the Pirates

--Field Level Media