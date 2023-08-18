MLB

Pirates activate 2B/CF Ji Hwan Bae (ankle)

Jun 27, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Ji Hwan Bae (3) throws to first base to complete a double play against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates returned second baseman and center fielder Ji Hwan Bae from a rehab assignment and placed him on the active roster ahead of Friday night's series opener at the Minnesota Twins.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned outfielder Jared Triolo to Triple-A Indianapolis.

A rookie, Bae was batting .238 with two home runs, nine doubles, 19 RBIs and 20 stolen bases over 76 games. Bae ended up on the injured list on July 2 with a left ankle sprain.

Bae batted .344 and scored nine runs in nine games at Triple-A this year.

Triolo, also a rookie, made his MLB debut on June 28. In 36 games for Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old batted .273 with one home run and 16 RBIs.

—Field Level Media