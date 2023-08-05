Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates activate LHP Bailey Falter in advance of club debut

By
Field Level Media
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Reds won 6-2. Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-hander Bailey Falter on the active roster Saturday in advance of his club debut and optioned infielder Vinny Capra to Triple-A Indianapolis

Falter, 26, was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at last week's trade deadline. He was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) for the Phillies and is 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 50 appearances (24 starts) over the past three seasons for Philadelphia

Falter was scheduled to make a road start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers

He made his latest major league appearance May 15, allowing six unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings during a 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The next day, he was optioned to the minors

Falter went 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Lehigh

Capra, 27, went hitless in four at-bats for the Pirates going back to Thursday. In 10 career games over the past two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and Pirates, he is 1-for-9 with three runs scored

