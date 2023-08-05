Pirates activate LHP Bailey Falter in advance of club debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-hander Bailey Falter on the active roster Saturday in advance of his club debut and optioned infielder Vinny Capra to Triple-A Indianapolis

Falter, 26, was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at last week's trade deadline. He was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) for the Phillies and is 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 50 appearances (24 starts) over the past three seasons for Philadelphia

Advertisement

Falter was scheduled to make a road start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers

He made his latest major league appearance May 15, allowing six unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings during a 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The next day, he was optioned to the minors

Advertisement Advertisement

Falter went 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Lehigh

Capra, 27, went hitless in four at-bats for the Pirates going back to Thursday. In 10 career games over the past two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and Pirates, he is 1-for-9 with three runs scored

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi