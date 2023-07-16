Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates activate OF Andrew McCutchen from injured list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) reacts as he circles the bases on a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Jun 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) reacts as he circles the bases on a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

McCutchen, 36, landed on the IL prior to the All-Star break with inflammation in his right elbow. The 2013 National League MVP and five-time All-Star is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games in his 15th season.

Advertisement

The Pirates optioned infielder Rodolfo Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding transaction

Castro, 24, is batting .228 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 78 games with the Pirates this season

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pittsburgh also added top pitching prospect Quinn Priester to the taxi squad on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right-hander was a first-round pick in 2019. He is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts this season at Indianapolis.

--Field Level Media