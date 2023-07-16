Pirates activate OF Andrew McCutchen from injured list

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants

McCutchen, 36, landed on the IL prior to the All-Star break with inflammation in his right elbow. The 2013 National League MVP and five-time All-Star is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games in his 15th season.

The Pirates optioned infielder Rodolfo Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding transaction

Castro, 24, is batting .228 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 78 games with the Pirates this season

Pittsburgh also added top pitching prospect Quinn Priester to the taxi squad on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right-hander was a first-round pick in 2019. He is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts this season at Indianapolis.

--Field Level Media