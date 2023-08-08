MLB

Pirates bring up pitching prospect Colin Selby

By
Field Level Media
Image: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Image: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted right-handed pitcher Colin Selby from Triple-A Indianapolis

Selby could make his first big-league appearance in Tuesday night's home game against the Atlanta Braves

Selby, 25, was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 draft

He will be joined in Pittsburgh by right-hander Thomas Hatch, claimed off waivers Aug. 6 from the Toronto Blue Jays

Selby, who posted an ERA of 2.20 at Double-A Altoona in 2022, has made 28 appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, putting up a 3.86 ERA through 30 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .176 batting average

Hatch, 28, has appeared in 27 games (four starts) in his major league career, posting a 5.40 ERA in parts of four seasons with Toronto

In corresponding moves, the Pirates optioned right-handers Osvaldo Bido and Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A

