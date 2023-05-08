Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates call up utility man Chris Owings

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Chris Owings (11) reacts to being tagged out a home plate during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
May 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Chris Owings (11) reacts to being tagged out a home plate during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of veteran utility man Chris Owings from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, while infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias was optioned to Triple-A

Watch
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Flopping Suns owner Mat Ishbia should've been ejected after Nikola Jokic incident | Andy Reacts
4 hours ago
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Friday 1:27PM

Owings, 31, is set to take the field for his sixth MLB franchise over an 11-year career. He is a lifetime .239 hitter with 37 home runs and 220 RBIs over 710 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles.

Advertisement

In 13 games at Indianapolis, Owings was batting .273 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Mathias, 28, was batting .275 with four RBIs in 15 games for the Pirates this season. In three major league seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Pirates, he is a .261 hitter with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 61 games

Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger
61% off
Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger

Cute and practical
This comfy and ultra-durable pool lounger looks like a peacock. Cute!

Advertisement

--Field Level Media