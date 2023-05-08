Pirates call up utility man Chris Owings

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of veteran utility man Chris Owings from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, while infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias was optioned to Triple-A

Owings, 31, is set to take the field for his sixth MLB franchise over an 11-year career. He is a lifetime .239 hitter with 37 home runs and 220 RBIs over 710 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles.

In 13 games at Indianapolis, Owings was batting .273 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Mathias, 28, was batting .275 with four RBIs in 15 games for the Pirates this season. In three major league seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Pirates, he is a .261 hitter with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 61 games

--Field Level Media