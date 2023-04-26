Pirates extension with OF Bryan Reynolds official

The Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed a long-term contract extension with outfielder Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday

The deal runs from 2024 through 2030 and includes a club option for 2031. The team did not provide financial details, but multiple outlets report the deal is valued at a franchise-record $106.75 million.

Advertisement

Reynolds, 28, has helped the Pirates get off to their best start since 1992. He is batting .294 with five homers and 18 RBIs through 22 games

The deal puts an end to the acrimonious and drawn-out negotiations that led Reynolds to request a trade in December.

39% Off LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV Size matters

Bigger is better, and this TV isn't just big: It's compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has voice assistants built in, and includes Netflix and Disney+. Buy for $1400 at Amazon Advertisement

"Throughout this process, one thing that I always made clear to Bryan was just how much we appreciate him as a player and person, and how important he is to our future success," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a news release. "Today is another important step forward for our organization. I appreciate Bryan, his wife Blair, and our shared commitment to the long-term success of the Pirates.

Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 and batted .262 with a career-high 27 home runs in 2022.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to reach this agreement with Bryan. He is a player we trust on and off the field," said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. "This agreement is an important step toward our shared goal of building a championship team in Pittsburgh.

Through four-plus seasons with Pittsburgh, Reynolds is a .282/.359/.484 hitter with 79 homers and 257 RBIs in 515 games.

Advertisement

The Pirates acquired Reynolds in the January 2018 trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, who selected Reynolds in the second round of the 2016 draft

--Field Level Media