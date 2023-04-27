Pirates great, former NL MVP Dick Groat dies at 92

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and 1960 National League Most Valuable Player Dick Groat died Thursday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was 92

The Pirates confirmed his death in a press release

Groat was an eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner. He batted .286 in 1,929 career games with the Pirates (1952; 1955-62), St. Louis Cardinals (1963-65), Philadelphia Phillies (1966-67) and San Francisco Giants (1967)

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. "The National League MVP and World Series Champion in 1960, Dick remained a very active and cherished member of our Alumni Association. He was a great player and an even better person. Our thoughts go out to his three daughters, eleven grandchildren and the entire Groat family. His was a life well lived. He will be missed.

Groat was elected to the Pirates Hall of Fame just last week

Groat was the NL batting champion in 1960 with a .325 average. He won a World Series with the Pirates in 1960 and Cardinals in 1964

--Field Level Media