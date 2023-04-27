Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates great, former NL MVP Dick Groat dies at 92

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 30, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Pirates glove and hat in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Jun 30, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Pirates glove and hat in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and 1960 National League Most Valuable Player Dick Groat died Thursday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was 92

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Yesterday
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

The Pirates confirmed his death in a press release

Groat was an eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner. He batted .286 in 1,929 career games with the Pirates (1952; 1955-62), St. Louis Cardinals (1963-65), Philadelphia Phillies (1966-67) and San Francisco Giants (1967)

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. "The National League MVP and World Series Champion in 1960, Dick remained a very active and cherished member of our Alumni Association. He was a great player and an even better person. Our thoughts go out to his three daughters, eleven grandchildren and the entire Groat family. His was a life well lived. He will be missed.

Groat was elected to the Pirates Hall of Fame just last week

Groat was the NL batting champion in 1960 with a .325 average. He won a World Series with the Pirates in 1960 and Cardinals in 1964

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement

--Field Level Media