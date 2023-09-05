Pirates No. 1 pick Paul Skenes won’t play for rest of 2023

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall draft pick in July, will not play for the rest of the season after getting a taste of day-to-day life within the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

The Pirates placed the right-handed pitcher on the development list Tuesday, meaning he will continue training at a Pirates facility but will not appear in minor league games for the remainder of 2023.

"We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization," Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. "He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season.

"The goal now is to focus on a complete offseason in preparation for his first full professional year in 2024."

The star pitcher from LSU signed a contract with a record $9.2 million signing bonus after the Pirates selected him first overall. The 21-year-old was named National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year before helping LSU prevail at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., where he earned CWS Most Outstanding Player honors.

In five starts with the Florida Complex League Pirates, Single-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, Skenes struck out 10 batters, walked two and allowed five hits and four earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. All of the runs and walks came in one game, his Double-A debut.

—Field Level Media