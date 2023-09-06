MLB

Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen (Achilles) out for season

By
Field Level Media
Sep 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) is helped from the field after suffering an apparent injury against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is done for the season with an Achilles injury.

The 36-year-old veteran, who has 299 career home runs, will be placed on the injured list Wednesday.

McCutchen will be in a walking boot for six weeks with a partial tear in his left Achilles tendon. He is not expected to require surgery.

He was injured while legging out a double during Monday's 4-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP tallied 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 112 games this season.

McCutchen is a career .276 hitter with 2,048 hits, 1,045 RBIs and 216 stolen bases in 2,007 games over 15 seasons with the Pirates (2009-17, 2023), San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21) and Brewers (2022).

He returned to Pittsburgh this season on a one-year, $5 million deal and will be a free agent after the season. He has said he hopes to return for another season with the Pirates.

—Field Level Media