MLB

Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen (hand) exits vs. Twins

By
Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) steps to the plat against the New York Yankees in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning with discomfort in his left hand.

The Pirates said McCutchen was being examined by the team's medical staff.

McCutchen was injured when he was struck on the back of his hand by Twins right-hander Jeff Hoffman. The pitch was ruled a foul ball and Henry Davis entered to finish the at-bat.

McCutchen was 0-for-2 on Sunday and is hitless in eight spring at-bats.

The 36-year-old McCutchen is back for a second tour of duty with Pittsburgh after being a five-time All-Star with the franchise from 2009-17. He was named National League MVP in 2013.

McCutchen has since played for the San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2022). He batted .237 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 134 games for the Brewers.

Overall, McCutchen has 287 homers and 1,002 RBIs to go with a .277 career average in 1,895 games.

--Field Level Media

