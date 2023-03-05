Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen (hand) exits vs. Twins

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning with discomfort in his left hand.

The Pirates said McCutchen was being examined by the team's medical staff.

McCutchen was injured when he was struck on the back of his hand by Twins right-hander Jeff Hoffman. The pitch was ruled a foul ball and Henry Davis entered to finish the at-bat.

Advertisement

McCutchen was 0-for-2 on Sunday and is hitless in eight spring at-bats.

The 36-year-old McCutchen is back for a second tour of duty with Pittsburgh after being a five-time All-Star with the franchise from 2009-17. He was named National League MVP in 2013.

G/O Media may get a commission 5% off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Bestseller

The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature. Buy for $710 at Amazon Advertisement

McCutchen has since played for the San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2022). He batted .237 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 134 games for the Brewers.

Overall, McCutchen has 287 homers and 1,002 RBIs to go with a .277 career average in 1,895 games.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media