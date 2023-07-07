Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates place Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Brewers won 6-3.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day injured list Friday after inflammation in his right elbow flared up

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes also returned to the injured list because of lower back inflammation one day after coming off it.

McCutchen, for whom elbow discomfort had been a lingering issue, landed on the elbow Wednesday against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates made the move, retroactive to Thursday, with the upcoming All-Star break in mind. He is eligible to return July 16

"We know we have the four days that we're playing with, so we don't lose the days," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said Friday.

McCutchen went 0-for-17 with two walks and six strikeouts in his last four games. This season, the 15-year-veteran is batting .268 with a .425 slugging percentage and a team-leading .383 on-base percentage. He has 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games.

Hayes hadn't played since June 24 before being activated on Thursday, when he went 0-for-3 with one walk and two strikeouts against the Dodgers.

This season, he is batting .252 with a .290 OBP and a .393 slugging percentage. Hayes has five homers and 32 RBIs over 75 games.

In other moves, Pittsburgh recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis and reinstated infielder Ji Man Choi (left Achilles tendon strain) from the 60-day IL to the active roster following a rehabilitation assignment.

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny also ended his rehab assignment, was reinstated from the 15-day IL and designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

--Field Level Media