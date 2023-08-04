Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates place RHP Dauri Moreta (back) on 15-day IL

Field Level Media
Jul 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dauri Moreta (36) throws in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Dauri Moreta on the 15-day injured list on Friday because of low back inflammation

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Indianapolis

Moreta, 27, had pitched in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, going one inning in each appearance against the Detroit Tigers and then at the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed a combined four runs, five hits and two walks with no strikeouts

For his career, Moreta played parts of three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2021-22) and the Pirates, posting a 4-4 record with a 4.58 ERA in 90 1/3 innings over 87 appearances (one start). He has 36 walks and 106 strikeouts

Jackson, 27, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 25 for cash considerations and assigned to Indianapolis, where he made five appearances (three starts) and posted a 3.38 ERA

Jackson was on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster and was 0-0 with a 6.62 ERA, three walks and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings over seven appearances before the trade

Pittsburgh also added left-hander Bailey Falter, 26, to its major league taxi squad on Friday. Falter was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Pirates on Tuesday for infielder Rodolfo Castro. Falter was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over eight games (seven starts) for the Phillies this season

