Pirates place RHP Vince Velasquez on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
May 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list Friday with inflammation in his pitching elbow

The Pirates also activated right-hander Chase De Jong from his rehab assignment and outrighted infielder Drew Maggi to Double-A Altoona

Velasquez clutched at his right elbow as he departed in the third inning of Pittsburgh's game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. He allowed one run on two hits -- including a solo homer -- in the Pirates' 3-2 setback

Velasquez, 30, is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in seven games (all starts) in his first season with Pittsburgh.

He is 38-50 with a 4.84 ERA in 190 career games (143 starts) with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Pirates

De Jong, 29, has been sidelined for the last three weeks with a back injury.

He has an 8.53 ERA without recording a decision in three relief appearances this season.

De Jong is 8-12 with a 5.01 ERA in 69 career games (19 starts) with the Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Astros and Pirates

Maggi, 33, went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in three games this season after spending 13 years in the minor leagues.

--Field Level Media