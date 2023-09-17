Pirates push past Yankees to avoid sweep

Jason Delay hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting New York Yankees 3-2 to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Miguel Andujar homered and Liover Peguero hit an RBI single for the Pirates (70-80), who have won four of six.

Serving as an opener, Pittsburgh's Colin Selby pitched two innings, matching his season high. He held the Yankees to one baserunner, a walk.

Andre Jackson took over as the bulk pitcher. He allowed two runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Borucki (3-0) pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

David Bednar struck out three in the ninth for his 36th save.

Anthony Volpe hit a solo homer and DJ LeMahieu had an RBI double for the Yankees (76-74), who are 6-2 in their last eight.

New York starter Carlos Rodon (3-6) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Gleyber Torres' two-out walk in the first was the only baserunner for either team until Jared Triolo opened the Pirates' third with a double off the wall in right-center. Alika Williams struck out and Delay grounded out before Peguero singled to center to bring Triolo home for a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth with one out, Andujar hit his fourth homer, high off the foul pole in right, to increase the Pirates' lead to 2-0.

Jackson set down the first eight batters he faced. Oswald Peraza drew a two-out walk in the fifth before being stranded.

In the sixth, Estevan Florial led off with a single to left, the Yankees' first hit. LeMahieu drove him home with a double to the corner in left to cut it to 2-1.

Volpe's one-out homer to center in the seventh, his 21st, tied it 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Triolo doubled to left-center with one out. After Williams struck out, Delay drove in Triolo with a double off the third base bag for a 3-2 Pittsburgh lead, chasing Rodon.

—Field Level Media