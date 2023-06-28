Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates put 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back) on IL

By
Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled infielder Jared Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis. Triolo is set to make his major league debut -- he is in the lineup at third and batting eighth for the Pirates' home game against San Diego on Wednesday night

Hayes, 26, is batting .254 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 74 games. He last played Saturday. His IL stint is retroactive to Sunday.

Triolo, 25, is batting .293 with a homer and 20 RBIs in 37 games at Indianapolis.

--Field Level Media