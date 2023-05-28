The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list Sunday, a day after his return from a previous bout with elbow inflammation ended after two innings

Velasquez started Saturday in Seattle, his first appearance since May 4, but didn't last long. He gave up four runs on seven hits in what would become a 5-0 defeat to the Mariners.

The Pirates recalled right-hander Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 24-year-old Bolton made his major league debut with the Pirates last month, posting a 4.50 ERA with no decisions in three relief appearances across six innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 13 appearances for Indianapolis

Velasquez, 30, is 4-4 with a 3.86 ERA in eight games (all starts) in his first season with Pittsburgh after signing a one-yeaer, $3.15 million deal in December. In his nine-year career, he is 38-51 with a 4.88 ERA in 191 career games (144 starts) with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Pirates

--Field Level Media